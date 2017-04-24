Cookie monster -
Keana Dowless showed off her entrepreneurial skills earlier this year and became Bladen County's top Girl Scout cookie seller, as well as one of the top sellers in the region. Dowless, a member of Girl Scout Troop 4026, sold a total of 2,157 boxes between Jan. 14 and March 5 to take the top spot by a wide margin.
