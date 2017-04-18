Cape Fear preferences tech alert systems over tornado sirens
Although North Carolina ranks in the top 10 of states for deadly tornadoes, no county in the Cape Fear region has ever had tornado sirens. The Fayetteville Observer reports that emergency management experts say siren systems are designed to alert people outdoors, but most people now spend their time indoors, where they're insulated from the noise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC