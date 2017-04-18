Cape Fear preferences tech alert syst...

Cape Fear preferences tech alert systems over tornado sirens

Although North Carolina ranks in the top 10 of states for deadly tornadoes, no county in the Cape Fear region has ever had tornado sirens. The Fayetteville Observer reports that emergency management experts say siren systems are designed to alert people outdoors, but most people now spend their time indoors, where they're insulated from the noise.

