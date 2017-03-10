Year later, Trump supporter, man he sucker-punched at rally get lunch
A Donald Trump supporter who was caught on video sucker-punching a protester at a Fayetteville rally in March 2016 sat down with the protester to discuss the last and how they are moving forward. John Franklin McGraw, 79, of Linden, was captured on video punching Rakeem Jones as he was being escorted out of the rally by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies.
