Voters falsely accused of fraud share their stories

Voters in 16 North Carolina counties who were falsely accused of voter fraud by Gov. Pat McCrory's 2016 reelection campaign are sharing their stories of shock and outrage with the State Board of Elections and calling on the agency to change the process that allowed charges to be filed against them without any evidence of wrongdoing. In a series of official protest complaints filed last November, agents for the McCrory campaign claimed that the voters cast "invalid ballots" because they were "known to have voted in multiple states" or voted while being "adjudged guilty of a felony."

