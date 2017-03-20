Two men charged in string of armed ro...

Two men charged in string of armed robberies

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

After a string of armed robberies in Wayne County stretching from August to January, two men now face charges in connection to those incidents. Press releases from the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the two men are responsible for nearly a dozen armed robberies in the area.

