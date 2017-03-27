Sheriff: Child pornography found on computer of Ft. Bragg soldier
Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were conducting an undercover investigation on a file sharing network in December when they discovered images of a minor engaging in a sexual act. Authorities tracked the IP address of the computer that was used to download the images and searched the home of Anthony Redina, 36, of the 400 block of Regency Drive.
