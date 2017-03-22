Probe continues of Feb. 25 fires -

The investigation of the recent fires that torched more than 200 acres of woodlands near St. Pauls has been rolled into an investigation that spans three counties, a state Forest Service spokesman said. No causes have been determined for the fires of Feb. 25 and the days that followed near St. Pauls, Brian Haine said.

