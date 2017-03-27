Nova Scotia beekeepers group alarmed ...

Nova Scotia beekeepers group alarmed over proposal to import bees from Ontario

CBC News

The Nova Scotia Beekeepers Association says an application for the shipment of about 500 hives from Ontario has been received by the province's agriculture department. An application to ship bees from Ontario - a province known to have a widespread infection of small hive beetles - has been submitted to the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture.

