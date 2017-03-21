Low-income residents leery of Fayette...

Low-income residents leery of Fayetteville annexation proposal

Monday Mar 13

State Rep. Elmer Floyd, D-Cumberland, recently filed a bill in the General Assembly to allow Fayetteville to annex Shaw Heights, which includes about 1,000 residents in a 300-acre neighborhood between Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard, along with other areas off I-295 that are ripe for commercial growth. Fayetteville could have annexed Shaw Heights 10 years ago, but the poor, mostly minority neighborhood was skipped over.

