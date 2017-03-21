Low-income residents leery of Fayetteville annexation proposal

State Rep. Elmer Floyd, D-Cumberland, recently filed a bill in the General Assembly to allow Fayetteville to annex Shaw Heights, which includes about 1,000 residents in a 300-acre neighborhood between Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard, along with other areas off I-295 that are ripe for commercial growth. Fayetteville could have annexed Shaw Heights 10 years ago, but the poor, mostly minority neighborhood was skipped over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.