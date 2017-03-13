Live Oak Methodist still fighting ripple effects of hurricane - 1:55 pm updated:
The devil has done everything it could over the past several months to disrupt the services at Live Oak Methodist Church, but the congregation is fighting back. On Oct. 8 last year, Hurricane Matthew took aim at the region and left behind millions of dollars in damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC