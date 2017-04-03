Fort Bragg soldier thanks rescuers for saving him after Hurricane Matthew
A few more minutes in the raging South River and Fort Bragg soldier Christian Collazo probably wouldn't be alive to thank the men and women who saved him. But here he was Thursday evening, standing before a semicircle of emergency workers, praising them for their harrowing efforts on the night Collazo clung to life on a small tree in the middle of a swift river.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC