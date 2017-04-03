Fort Bragg soldier thanks rescuers fo...

Fort Bragg soldier thanks rescuers for saving him after Hurricane Matthew

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Stars and Stripes

A few more minutes in the raging South River and Fort Bragg soldier Christian Collazo probably wouldn't be alive to thank the men and women who saved him. But here he was Thursday evening, standing before a semicircle of emergency workers, praising them for their harrowing efforts on the night Collazo clung to life on a small tree in the middle of a swift river.

