Felons who found success say 'Ban the Box' law will help others turn their lives around

Friday Mar 10

From Army veteran to drug addict to convict to one of the most influential people in North Carolina's fifth-largest county, Charles Evans says he's proof that people deserve second chances. Evans, the vice-chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, visited Raleigh Wednesday to tell his story at the General Assembly as a group of legislators pushes for a "Ban the Box" hiring rule.

