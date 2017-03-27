Ex-roommate charged with murder of Fayetteville woman
McKinnon is being held the Cumberland County Jail to remain without bond until his first appearance in court on March 27. Law enforcement officers were at the Carolina Sands Mobile Home Park around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Britania Road. Jennifer Foxx, 34, was found in a pool of blood.
