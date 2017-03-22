Dogs critically injure Fayetteville jogger -
Officials at UNC Hospitals say a woman mauled by two Great Danes while jogging in her neighborhood is in critical condition. A report by Cumberland County Animal Control says Stephenson suffered bites to her face, head, neck and leg.
