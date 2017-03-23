Chase ends with arrest of murder suspect -
A suspect in a murder that occurred in Robeson County last year was arrested Thursday afternoon on U.S. 301 near Dedication Drive in Cumberland County, but almost no additional information was available. The arrest occurred after a vehicle chase believed to have started in Robeson County, according to the Fayetteville Observer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC