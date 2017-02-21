Woman faces multiple charges after tr...

Woman faces multiple charges after traffic stop

Yesterday

A woman wanted for probation violation and various financial, drug and weapons charges in Robeson and Cumberland counties was arrested Saturday in Rocky Mount following a traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop at 8:36 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Henry streets.

Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

