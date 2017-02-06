Troop reductions drawing down regional economy near Fort Bragg

The Department of Defense provided a $300,000 grant two years ago to study the effect potential troop losses would have on Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties. Consultants and experts from Fayetteville State University told Cumberland County commissioners that even the slight decline from 51,000 troops at Fort Bragg in 2011 to 47,000 now is being felt in the regional economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.