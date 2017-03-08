Thomas Ashley McKoy

Monday Feb 27 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A Bladen County man was one of ten people arrested on prostitution charges following a human trafficking operation in Cumberland County Friday. According to officials, the multi-agency, undercover operation was conducted at a Cumberland County motel in an attempt to identify potential victims of human trafficking and suspects engaging in illegal prostitution.

