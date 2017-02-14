The All-American Tattoo Convention Gi...

The All-American Tattoo Convention Gives Back to Military

Monday Feb 13

The Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes The All American Tattoo Convention to the Crown Complex Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 16, 2017. The goal of the convention is to give the brave servicemen and women of the armed forces the opportunity to be tattooed by some of the industry's brightest stars as well as providing support to the military through donations to several organizations.

