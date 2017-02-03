Suspect found dead after deputy invol...

Suspect found dead after deputy involved shooting, standoff in Fayetteville

Wednesday

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home near Summerwind Drive and Shaw Road at about 4:15 p.m. for a domestic incident. A deputy was attempting to assist a woman in the home when a male suspect exited the home with a gun and shot at the deputy, who returned fire.

