Second suspect arrested in shooting of driver who crashed car into Fayetteville home

Fayetteville police said Demonte Deon Jones, of the 6400 block of Raeford Road, turned himself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center at about 12 p.m. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the Saturday night incident. According to police, Jones and Brian Lamar Martin Jr., 20, of the 200 block of Bahia Lane in Raeford, shot 26-year-old Rakeem McGoogan on Strickland Bridge Road.

