Second suspect arrested in shooting of driver who crashed car into Fayetteville home
Fayetteville police said Demonte Deon Jones, of the 6400 block of Raeford Road, turned himself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center at about 12 p.m. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the Saturday night incident. According to police, Jones and Brian Lamar Martin Jr., 20, of the 200 block of Bahia Lane in Raeford, shot 26-year-old Rakeem McGoogan on Strickland Bridge Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC