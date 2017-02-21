Report examines impact of Bragg's troop reductions
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners on Monday expect to hear a presentation on the regional impact of troop reductions at Fort Bragg. The draft report by Creative Consulting and Fayetteville State University will include potential ways to deal with the negative economic impact of the reductions.
