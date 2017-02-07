Long-Term Recovery Begins at the Local Level
In the aftermath of a disaster like Hurricane Matthew, survivors need help that is both short-term for immediate needs and long-term for getting back to normal. Throughout North Carolina, long-term recovery depends on the behind-the-scenes work of local committees, like the Cumberland Disaster Recovery Coalition , that are part of a state and federal network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC