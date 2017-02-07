Long-Term Recovery Begins at the Loca...

Long-Term Recovery Begins at the Local Level

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

In the aftermath of a disaster like Hurricane Matthew, survivors need help that is both short-term for immediate needs and long-term for getting back to normal. Throughout North Carolina, long-term recovery depends on the behind-the-scenes work of local committees, like the Cumberland Disaster Recovery Coalition , that are part of a state and federal network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilson shane Beddingfield Dec '16 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14) Jul '14 Concerned 1
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC