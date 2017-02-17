Lead found at Fayetteville school; st...

Lead found at Fayetteville school; students offered free blood tests

Read more: WRAL.com

Although no students were known to have elevated levels of lead in their blood, the Cumberland County Department of Public Health will offer free lead testing for students. The school district said the lead had been found in areas accessible to students at the school at 555 Glensford Drive, and those areas have since been put off limits.

