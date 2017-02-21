FEMA closing recover center on Thursday - 8:57 am updated:
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will close its Disaster Recovery Center in Lumberton at 6 p.m. Thursday, but FEMA will remain in North Carolina helping the victims of Hurricane Matthew, an agency spokesman said Tuesday. "We will continue to work with survivors with housing issues, appeals, as well as processing pending applications," Ray Perez said.
