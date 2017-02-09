Deputies: Toddler was playing in area...

Deputies: Toddler was playing in area with syringes, heroin

Sheriff's deputies who were searching inside a home say they found a toddler playing in an area that was littered with syringes, heroin and fentanyl residue. Citing arrest records, the Fayetteville Observer reports that deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office discovered the boy Jan. 13 while investigating drug purchases that had occurred at the Fayetteville home.

