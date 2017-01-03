Robeson tops in violent, property crime

Robeson tops in violent, property cri...

Robeson County led all North Carolina counties in its rate of overall, violent and property crime in 2015 and Lumberton far outpaced all other county municipalities, according to a recently released report by the State Bureau of Investigation. It is the second straight year that Robeson has led the state in violent and property crime, according to the SBI's Uniform Crime Reporting study, which depends on self-reporting.

