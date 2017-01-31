Nonprofit Leading Fight On Human Traf...

Nonprofit Leading Fight On Human Trafficking

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Pilot

Perhaps best known as the stuff of Hollywood thrillers, the stark reality of human trafficking is becoming clearer in North Carolina and throughout the United States. This year, Moore County's foremost nonprofit serving domestic violence and sexual assault victims will lead law enforcement, social services, schools and other organizations in an effort to establish a standard system for responding to human trafficking cases in central North Carolina.

