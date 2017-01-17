Mother, son arrested in Spring Lake shooting death
Devante Shamar "Flip" Watson, 18, of Spring Lake, was taken into custody in Fayetteville and was being held without bond in the Cumberland County jail, police said. Watson and Glenn Warren, 31, of Fayetteville, are charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 5 death of DeVante Saquan Tart, whose body was found behind a vacant apartment complex.
