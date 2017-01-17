Mother, son arrested in Spring Lake s...

Mother, son arrested in Spring Lake shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Devante Shamar "Flip" Watson, 18, of Spring Lake, was taken into custody in Fayetteville and was being held without bond in the Cumberland County jail, police said. Watson and Glenn Warren, 31, of Fayetteville, are charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 5 death of DeVante Saquan Tart, whose body was found behind a vacant apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilson shane Beddingfield Dec '16 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14) Jul '14 Concerned 1
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC