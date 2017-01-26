Hiring violated policy -
Thomas Graves, who could be the superintendent of the Robeson County Public Schools as of Feb. 1, speaks briefly Thursday with Tanglewood Elementary School Principal Joanna Hunt. Graves would replace former Superintendent Tommy Lowry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC