FEMA closing Cumberland center on Thursday
The Disaster Recovery Center in Cumberland County will close Thursday at 6 p.m., but the one in Lumberton will continue operating. The one that will close is located at Cumberland County Department of Social Services at 1225 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville.
