Fayetteville taxpayers pick up tab for campaign security

A Center for Public Integrity analysis found at least three dozen municipal governments and law enforcement agencies nationwide that say presidential campaigns have ignored hundreds of thousands of dollars in outstanding bills for security for campaign events. Fayetteville and Cumberland County aren't among the cities and counties that have sent invoices to the campaigns of Republican President-elect Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, meaning local taxpayers are footing the bill for police who worked at their rallies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.