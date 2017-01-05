Fayettevill man charged in local break-in from August
A Fayetteville man is in custody in Cumberland County after breaking in to a Goldsboro man's office area, according to a Wayne County Sheriff's Office press release. According to the release, a resident of Yearling Drive noticed a light in his office area located behind his home on August 24. The light appeared to be coming from a flashlight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC