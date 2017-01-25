Disaster Recovery Centers in Cumberla...

Disaster Recovery Centers in Cumberland, Edgecombe and Robeson...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

The Cumberland County recovery center in Fayetteville was previously scheduled to close on Jan. 26. However, due to increased activity, the center will remain open until Thursday, Feb. 2. You can still get help after the centers close by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY , call 800-462-7585 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilson shane Beddingfield Dec '16 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14) Jul '14 Concerned 1
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,162 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC