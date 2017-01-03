All or nothing: Wake schools leaders checking on roads
Schools in the Wake County Public School System remained closed Tuesday, and spokeswoman Lisa Luten said leaders would be meeting on the hour to monitor conditions before making a decision about Wednesday classes. Wake Forest, in the northern part of the county-wide school system, is the biggest problem, Luten said, but any decision will likely be all-or-nothing.
