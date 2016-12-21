Teen used app to share plan for grandfather's hatchet death
North Carolina authorities say a teenager charged with killing his grandfather with a hatchet discussed the crime in advance with a still-unidentified person on a cellphone communications app. The Fayetteville Observer reported that according to a detective's affidavit for a search warrant the teen discussed his forming plans before attacking 63-year-old Joseph Emmett Naulty in August.
