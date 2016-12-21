Teen used app to share plan for grand...

Teen used app to share plan for grandfather's hatchet death

According to a detective's affidavit for a search warrant, the then-15-year-old discussed his forming plans before attacking Joseph Emmett Naulty, 63, in August, the Fayetteville Observer reported . The affidavit said the boy discussed in his cellphone messages that he found the grandfather who recently moved into his home, "just kinda inconvenient."

