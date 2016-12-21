Pinehurst Auto Group Sets New Profile...

Pinehurst Auto Group Sets New Profile on U.S. 1

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Pilot

General Manager Chris Williams of Southern Pines Select Pre-Owned Supercenter at the corner of Murray Hill Road and U.S. 1. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot General Manager Chris Williams of Southern Pines Select Pre-Owned Supercenter at the corner of Murray Hill Road and U.S. 1. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot Putting down fresh roots on U.S. 1, Southern Pines Select, is the newest branch under the Pinehurst Auto Group name, and the company has big plans for its new imprint. Local traffic hums through Southern Pines and Aberdeen along this critical link in the interstate highway system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilson shane Beddingfield Dec 5 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14) Jul '14 Concerned 1
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC