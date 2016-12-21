Pinehurst Auto Group Sets New Profile on U.S. 1
General Manager Chris Williams of Southern Pines Select Pre-Owned Supercenter at the corner of Murray Hill Road and U.S. 1. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot General Manager Chris Williams of Southern Pines Select Pre-Owned Supercenter at the corner of Murray Hill Road and U.S. 1. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot Putting down fresh roots on U.S. 1, Southern Pines Select, is the newest branch under the Pinehurst Auto Group name, and the company has big plans for its new imprint. Local traffic hums through Southern Pines and Aberdeen along this critical link in the interstate highway system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec 5
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC