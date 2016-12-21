North Carolina Teacher Lee Francis' 1...

North Carolina Teacher Lee Francis' 10-Day Suspension Without Pay Upheld

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: NewsOne

As a result of the decision by Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Frank Till, Jr. to suspend Francis and remove him from the classroom, Francis' future as an educator was left in limbo. Now, after two and a half months and nine hours of testimony, we finally have a decision from the Cumberland County school board on his fate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilson shane Beddingfield Dec 5 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14) Jul '14 Concerned 1
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC