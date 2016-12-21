NC child killer asks NC high court to overturn death penalty
One of North Carolina's most infamous killers is asking the state's highest court to overturn his convictions because his attorneys shouldn't have told police where they could find his 5-year-old victim. The state Supreme Court hears arguments on Jan. 9 from Mario Andrette McNeill's lawyers.
