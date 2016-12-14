John McGraw apologized and received one year of unsupervised probation (WNCN photo).
A 79-year-old Trump supporter who was caught on video sucker-punching a protester at a Fayetteville rally in March received probation Wednesday in connection with the incident. John Franklin McGraw, 79, of Linden, was captured on video punching Rakeem Jones as he was being escorted out of the rally by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec 5
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC