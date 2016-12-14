John McGraw apologized and received one year of unsupervised probation (WNCN photo).

A 79-year-old Trump supporter who was caught on video sucker-punching a protester at a Fayetteville rally in March received probation Wednesday in connection with the incident. John Franklin McGraw, 79, of Linden, was captured on video punching Rakeem Jones as he was being escorted out of the rally by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office deputies.

