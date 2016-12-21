Inmate escapes custody during altercation with Cumberland deputy
He was in custody for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Authorities said the male inmate took a taser and stole a green Buick van during the incident, which happened at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville.
