Fayetteville man faces more child sex...

Fayetteville man faces more child sex offense charges after November arrest

Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department charged Eric Garris with statutory rape of a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscenity to a minor under the age of 13. Officials said Garris was an acquaintance of the family at the time of the incident. Police said Garris was already being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a secured bond since his arrest on the previous charges.

