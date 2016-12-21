Fayetteville man faces more child sex offense charges after November arrest
Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department charged Eric Garris with statutory rape of a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscenity to a minor under the age of 13. Officials said Garris was an acquaintance of the family at the time of the incident. Police said Garris was already being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a secured bond since his arrest on the previous charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec 5
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC