Cumberland County deputy shoots dogs after parking lot attack

13 hrs ago Read more: Burlington Times News

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed two dogs after Fayetteville police say the canines attacked two people in the parking lot of a Home Depot. The Fayetteville Observer reports Fayetteville police spokesman Officer Shawn Strepay says the Labrador retrievers attacked a Home Depot manager and another woman, nearly dragging her to the ground on Friday.

