Cumberland County deputy shoots dogs after parking lot attack
A sheriff's deputy shot and killed two dogs after Fayetteville police say the canines attacked two people in the parking lot of a Home Depot. The Fayetteville Observer reports Fayetteville police spokesman Officer Shawn Strepay says the Labrador retrievers attacked a Home Depot manager and another woman, nearly dragging her to the ground on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec 5
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC