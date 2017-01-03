Cumberland County deputy on leave aft...

Cumberland County deputy on leave after inmate escape

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Progress

A Cumberland County deputy has been placed on administrative leave while authorities review what led to the escape of a jail inmate from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The Fayetteville Observer reports 39-year-old inmate Edward Moore was being watched by the deputy Wednesday at the hospital.

