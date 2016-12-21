Clash at Trump rally ends in probation, handshake

John Franklin McGraw, 79, of Linden, was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct and communicating threats after sucker-punching Rakeem Jones as he was being escorted out of Crown Coliseum by Cumberland County deputies for disrupting the March 9 rally. McGraw, a former Golden Gloves boxer nicknamed "Quick Draw," pleaded no contest to the charges on Wednesday and was placed on unsupervised probation for 30 days.

