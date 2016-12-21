North Carolina Teacher Suspended For Free Speech Lesson To Learn His Fate
On Wednesday during a Cumberland County school board meeting, Francis will learn whether or not he will be stripped of his teacher's license for demonstrating the principles of free speech in America. Francis, who has been relegated to working in a warehouse at the school after his suspension, spoke with Roland Martin about the case during a NewsOne Now / Tom Joyner Morning Show simulcast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
