Man dies after deputies arrest him for DWI in North Carolina
Authorities in North Carolina say a man pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving died after his arrest. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 35-year-old Clarence Junior Young started having "medical complications" after he was pulled over and arrested Tuesday afternoon.
