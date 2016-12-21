3rd shooting suspect caught -
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Hakeem Radriek Owens was arrested and charged with shooting Ethan Grant. Grant was shot multiple times inside his Cartledge Creek Road home the afternoon of Sunday, July 12 and was later airlifted to a hospital for trauma care, investigators previously told the Daily Journal.
