Aladdin still has magic

Sunday Jun 4

Judy and Rick Brengle watch Friday as the town of Aladdin, most of which they have owned for 31 years, is auctioned off piece by piece. At the end of the day, the Aladdin General Store and some surrounding property sold for $500,000 to buyers who plan to keep the roadside attraction just as it is.

Chicago, IL

